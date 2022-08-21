Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

