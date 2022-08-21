Tcwp LLC Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
