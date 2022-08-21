Tcwp LLC Acquires New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of SMG opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

