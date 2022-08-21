Tcwp LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

