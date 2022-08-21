Tcwp LLC Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.