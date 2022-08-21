Tcwp LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

