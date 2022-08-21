Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,260 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.8 %

HP stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.