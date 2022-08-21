Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 606 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,380,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 77,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

