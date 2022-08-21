Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 611 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 611 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 590,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

