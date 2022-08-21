Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 754 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,326,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
RYE stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.