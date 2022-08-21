Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 754 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,326,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

