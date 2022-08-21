Tcwp LLC Buys New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $54,316,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,882,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.55 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

