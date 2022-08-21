Tcwp LLC Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 3.8 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 283.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

