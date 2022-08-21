Tcwp LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

