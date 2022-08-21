Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 121 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Public Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $351.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.95. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

