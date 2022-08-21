Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 2,405 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

