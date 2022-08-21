Tcwp LLC Invests $41,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equifax by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $208.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.