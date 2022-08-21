Tcwp LLC Invests $42,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $116.63 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

