Tcwp LLC Invests $43,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

