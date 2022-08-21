Tcwp LLC Invests $43,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

MMP stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.