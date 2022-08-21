Tcwp LLC Invests $43,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 206,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.2 %

CAKE stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

