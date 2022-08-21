Tcwp LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IMCB stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

