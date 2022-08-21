Tcwp LLC Invests $50,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

