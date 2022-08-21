Tcwp LLC Invests $52,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.39.
MongoDB Stock Down 4.7 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
