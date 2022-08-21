Tcwp LLC Invests $52,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

