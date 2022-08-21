Tcwp LLC Invests $54,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,675,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $253.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

