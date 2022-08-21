Tcwp LLC Invests $54,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

