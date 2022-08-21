Tcwp LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $106.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

