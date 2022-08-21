Tcwp LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $56.10 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.