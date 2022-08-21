Tcwp LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.