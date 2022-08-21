Tcwp LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $35.98 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

