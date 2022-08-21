Tcwp LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.81. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.