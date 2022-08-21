Tcwp LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.