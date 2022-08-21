Tcwp LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

