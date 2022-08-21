Tcwp LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

