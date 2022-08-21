Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IPI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

