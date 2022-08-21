Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88.

