Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 5.8 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

