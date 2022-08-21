Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 852.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.
In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,869 shares of company stock valued at $660,548. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
