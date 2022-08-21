Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $7,978,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

