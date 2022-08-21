Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $909.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $921.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

