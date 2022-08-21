Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.58 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

