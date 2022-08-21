Tcwp LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

