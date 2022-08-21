Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 125 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AON by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AON by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

