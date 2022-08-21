Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 335 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.34.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

