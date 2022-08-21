Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 357 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

