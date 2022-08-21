Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 575 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

