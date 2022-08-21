Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 994 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,699.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 782.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,589,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KIE opened at $40.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

