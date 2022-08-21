Tcwp LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
