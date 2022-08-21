Tcwp LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.