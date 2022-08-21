Tcwp LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.80 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

