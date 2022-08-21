Tcwp LLC Takes $49,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in International Paper by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

IP opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

